LHP Luis Ysla, who had been DFAd, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

1B Cody Bellinger had a pair of RBI singles in the Dodgers' 2-1 win Saturday. He is moving in on a notable franchise record. He has 28 home runs, just seven shy of Mike Piazza's franchise mark for home runs in a season by a rookie -- 35 set in 1993.

SS Corey Seager had three hits Saturday, including two doubles, and scored both runs in the Dodgers' 2-1 win over the Giants. He his sixth career multi-home run game Friday night. He has 47 career home runs, the most in a career for an L.A. Dodger shortstop and second in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Pee Wee Reese, who hit 122. Roberts praised Seager's intensity in situations where it's not always valued. "That's what I love about Corey, he's totally unselfish and a team player. He's the kind of guy who doesn't show much emotion, but you see at times when he doesn't make a play in the field. That's probably the only thing that causes him to lose sleep.''

LHP Rich Hill turned in his seventh consecutive good outing, allowing two hits in 5 2/3 innings to notch his eighth win 2-1 over the Giants on Saturday. In his last 43 innings, he's allowed 27 hits, eight earned runs and struck out 52. He has a 1.67 ERA over that span and has won his last five starts.

LF Chris Taylor had a double Saturday to extend his July hot streak. He is hitting .420 this month. He has 11 extra-base hits since the all-star break.