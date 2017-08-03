RHP Kenta Maeda matched the longest scoreless outing of his career, allowing two singles and a walk over seven innings Tuesday against the Braves. He struck out six and didn't allow a runner past first base. Maeda (10-4) lowered his ERA to 3.79. He has won four straight starts and is 9-2 since April 29.

RHP Brock Stewart (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will face the Braves at Atlanta on Wednesday in his second major league start. He allowed five hits and five runs over 3 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota last week, but none of the runs were earned. Stewart has also made six relief appearances covering 13 innings and has 12 strikeouts to four walks overall.

LHP Edward Paredes was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to clear roster space for LHP Tony Watson, acquired from Pittsburgh on Monday. Paredes made two relief appearances for the Dodgers, not allowing a hit in 2 1/3 innings while striking out one.

LHP Tony Watson joined the Dodgers on Tuesday after being acquired from Pittsburgh at the non-waiver trade deadline the previous day and got three outs against the Braves after allowing a hit in the eighth inning. "He's on board. Whatever we ask of him, he's willing to do," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Watson was 5-3 with 10 saves and a 3.66 ERA in 47 games with the Pirates.

RHP Yu Darvish, acquired from Texas on Monday, will make his Dodgers debut with a start against the Mets in New York on Friday. He is scheduled to join the Dodgers in Atlanta on Wednesday and through a bullpen session then. Darvish made his last start for Texas last Wednesday and allowed 10 runs in 3 2/3 innings against Miami. He lost his final five decisions with the Rangers, falling to 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA.

RHP Yu Darvish was activated by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The Japanese-born All-Star was acquired on Monday from the Texas Rangers to bolster the Dodgers' rotation. Darvish, who turns 31 on Aug. 16, was 52-39 with a 3.42 ERA in 122 career starts in five major league seasons with the Rangers from 2012-17, earning All-Star selections in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

LHP Tony Cingrani, acquired by the Dodgers from Cincinnati on Monday, won't join the Dodgers until Thursday in Atlanta. "He's been in Cincinnati for a while, give him a chance to catch his breath and tie up some loose ends," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Cingrani had made 25 relief appearances for the Reds, posting a 5.40 ERA.

RHP Josh Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. In two stints with the big-league club, Ravin recorded one save and posted a 3.38 ERA over 5 1/3 innings in four relief appearances.