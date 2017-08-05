RHP Dylan Floro was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Floro, who was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday, is expected to fill a relief role at Oklahoma City. In three appearances spread over five stints with the Cubs this season, Floro went 0-0 with a 6.52 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 5.11 ERA in 15 big league appearances for the Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays dating to 2016.

2B Mike Freeman was designated for assignment. He went 2-for-35 in the majors this season.

1B Cody Bellinger (left foot) survived an injury scare Friday night when he fouled a ball off his left foot while batting in the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 6-0 win over the Mets. Bellinger hopped around for a minute or so before completing the at-bat by striking out. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Bellinger, who went 0-for-4 while playing all nine innings, was fine. He is batting .264 with 30 homers and 71 RBIs in 89 games this season.

RHP Chris Hatcher was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He pitched two innings Friday and gave up one hit and struck out four. Hatcher was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 23 with thoracic inflammation.

LHP Alex Wood could have his next start skipped. Wood picked up the win in his most recent start Thursday when he allowed one run in six innings as the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4, but his velocity was in the low 90s and Wood admitted afterward that he was tired. Manager Dave Roberts said there was noticeable late bite missing from Wood's pitches. Roberts said Friday that skipping Wood is a consideration but that the team will see how he feels during his between-starts regimen before making a decision. The Dodgers have three off-days in the 14-day span that began Friday, which could make it easier to skip Wood's turn. Wood, who was on the disabled list from May 29 (retroactive to May 27) through June 10 with inflammation in his left shoulder, is 13-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) this season.

LHP Blake Snell, winless in 14 starts this season, was sent down to Triple-A Durham and may have lost his spot in the rotation. Snell has struggled to go deep into his starts and has improved his strike percentage, but with the Rays in wild-card contention, they may trust other options in the final two months of the season.

OF Franklin Gutierrez (ankylosis spondylitis) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Friday. The transaction means Gutierrez, who was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list June 25, is ineligible to return to the Dodgers until Aug. 24. Gutierrez has been battling ankylosis spondylitis, an incurable inflammatory condition, since 2011 and sat out the 2014 season due to the ailment. He is batting .232 with one homer and eight RBIs in 35 games this season.

LHP Rich Hill will look to win his fifth straight decision Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hill picked up the victory in his most recent start July 29 when he allowed one run, two hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings as the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1. In five starts in July, Hill went 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA -- a stretch which lowered his overall ERA from 4.60 to 3.35 -- while striking out 40 and walking just five in 31 innings. Hill is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Mets.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) won't begin throwing off a mound until at least next week. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who said Thursday that Kershaw was itching to get back on the mound, amended his comments Friday by saying Kershaw won't throw off the mound " ... in the next few days, I can promise you that." Roberts said Kershaw continues to improve and that the Dodgers will follow the advice of their medical staff regarding his progression. Kershaw was the leading contender for the National League Cy Young Award when he was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 24, one day after he exited his start against the Atlanta Braves after just two innings. He is 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 21 starts this season.

OF Chris Taylor (right knee) survived an injury scare Friday night when he fouled a ball off his right knee while batting in the second inning of the Dodgers' 6-0 win over the Mets. Taylor fell in a heap on the grass just beyond the dirt surrounding home plate and remained there for a couple minutes. But after flexing the leg, he got up and walked around and remained in the game. Taylor finished 2-for-3 with a leadoff homer in the first inning and three runs scored before he was pulled for OF Enrique Hernandez in the bottom of the eighth inning. Manager Dave Roberts said he was looking to give Taylor a little time off and to get Hernandez an at-bat and a few innings in the field. Taylor is expected to play Saturday. He is batting .316 with 14 homers, 52 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 91 games this season.