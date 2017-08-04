FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 2 months ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

3B Rob Segedin was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was 1-for-4 Thursday for Oklahoma City. He went on the DL in May with a toe strain but then was slowed by a sore wrist. Tests led to finding a bone spur in his right wrist, and then surgery.

RHP Brock Stewart was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He made his second start and eight appearances for the Dodgers on Wednesday, giving up two runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Braves. The runs were the first earned runs Stewart had allowed, giving him a 0.87 ERA for 20 2/3 innings.

RHP Yu Darvish (6-9, 4.01 ERA) will make his Dodgers debut Friday against the Mets in New York. Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since July 26, lost his final five decisions with Texas, falling to 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA after giving up 10 runs over 3 2/3 innings against Miami. He had a 2.49 ERA on the road this season with the Rangers compared to 5.38 in Texas.

LHP Tony Cingrani, acquired by the Dodgers from Cincinnati on Monday, gave up a three-run homer to Braves rookie Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning Thursday. He made 25 relief appearances for the Reds, posting a 5.40 ERA with 24 strikeouts to six walks in 23 1/3 innings. Cingrani moved to the bullpen in 2015 and appeared in 65 games for Cincinnati last year.

LHP Alex Wood (13-1, 2.33 ERA) improved to 5-0 with a 1.55 ERA in eight road starts with a victory over the Braves on Thursday. He allowed seven hits and run over six innings. Wood held his former team to 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and also had a pickoff at second base. The Braves handed Wood his only loss in Los Angeles on July 21.

LF Peter O‘Brien was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. O‘Brien had been designated for assignment July 31, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster. O‘Brien, 27, was hitting .247 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games for Double-A Tulsa.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Gonzalez has been sidelined since June 11 with a herniated disk in his back. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list July 29 but can come off Aug. 20.

LF Chris Taylor was 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three runs scored against the Braves on Thursday. He hit .370 (10-for-27) against Atlanta this season with six runs, two doubles, one triple, two homers and six RBIs. In 26 games since the beginning of July, Taylor has a .387 average (41-for-106).

