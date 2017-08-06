C Yasmani Grandal (back spasms) was pulled in the eighth inning Saturday afternoon, when the Dodgers beat the Mets 7-4. Manager Dave Roberts said following the game that Grandal felt discomfort while catching in the bottom of the seventh inning. Grandal is day-to-day, though with an off-day Monday, the Dodgers could choose to give him a night off in Sunday’s series finale. He went 1-for-4 on Saturday and is batting .268 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 89 games this season.

RHP Chris Hatcher (right shoulder thoracic inflammation) moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday night, when he tossed two scoreless innings. It was the third rehab appearance overall for Hatcher, who allowed one run over two innings in two games for the Dodgers’ rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Hatcher, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 23, will likely need a handful of appearances for Oklahoma City before being activated. He is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 26 games this season.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will look to build off his best start of the season Sunday night, when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ryu didn’t factor into the decision the last time he pitched on July 30, when he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 3-2, 11-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants. He is 0-0 in his last four starts despite recording a 2.38 ERA in that span. The seven innings tied a season high for Ryu, who authored his longest scoreless outing since he tossed seven shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 7, 2014. Ryu is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

1B Adrian Gonzalez (lumbar disc herniation) played in his second rehab game for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday night, when he went 1-for-1 with a pair of sacrifice flies while playing four innings at first base. Gonzalez, who began his rehab Thursday by going 1-for-3, is expected to use most of the allotted 20 days before he is a candidate to be activated. The Dodgers can afford to be patient with Gonzalez, who, in addition to needing to shake off the rust after nearly two months on the shelf, won’t have an everyday role upon his return because rookie 1B Cody Bellinger has run away with the starting job. Gonzalez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 13 (retroactive to June 12) and transferred to the 60-day disabled list July 29, is batting .255 with one home run and 23 RBIs in 49 games this season.