Preview: Giants at Braves

Johan Camargo is not considered among the bevy of Atlanta Braves top prospects, but the infielder is making a positive impact at the major-league level as the Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Camargo collected three hits in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss - his fourth consecutive multi-hit game to raise his average to .354 - and extended his hitting streak to five games, but the Giants took advantage of three Atlanta errors in the eighth inning to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Giants catcher Buster Posey entered the series leading the majors in batting average, but is 0-for-7 through two games to drop to .341. San Francisco outfielder Austin Slater hit a three-run homer after the Atlanta errors in the eighth, giving him nine RBIs in his past nine games. The Braves wasted a solid start from Julio Teheran to end a three-game winning streak, but still are far ahead of last year’s pace at 32-38 after going 24-46 through 70 games in 2016. Atlanta center fielder Ender Inciarte is batting .359 since May 14.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (2-9, 4.81 ERA) vs. Braves LH Sean Newcomb (0-2, 2.19)

Samardzija has pitched better since starting his season with five losses in his first seven starts, but has received little support in most of his outings since mid-May. He allowed three earned runs or fewer in his next six starts but went 2-3 in that span with a 2.97 ERA before being hammered for eight runs on 11 hits in six innings Friday at Colorado. The 32-year-old, who leads the National League with an 8:1 strikeouts-to-walks ratio, is 3-2 in 12 lifetime appearances against Atlanta.

Newcomb makes his third career start and, while he is winless, the 24-year-old has impressed with two strong outings. He fell to the Miami Marlins Friday after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings, six days after holding the New York Mets to one unearned run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts in his major-league debut. Newcomb has allowed two extra-base hits through his first two starts while throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes.

Walk-Offs

1. Atlanta scratched RHP Bartolo Colon from Wednesday’s scheduled return from the disabled list after the major’s oldest player developed back stiffness during a Monday bullpen session.

2. The Giants recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Triple-A Sacramento before the game, demoting RHP Derek Law.

3. San Francisco INF Eduardo Nunez, who did not play Tuesday, has the majors’ longest active streak of consecutive games reaching base (30).

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Giants 3