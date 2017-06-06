Preview: Giants at Brewers

The San Francisco Giants have been highly successful against the Milwaukee Brewers of late and look to post their 15th win in their last 17 meetings when they visit Miller Park on Tuesday for the second contest of the four-game series. San Francisco may sit 11 games below .500, but it posted a 7-2 triumph on Monday in its initial contest against Milwaukee this season.

Buster Posey went 2-for-5 for the Giants in the series opener and has gone 11-for-27 over his last seven games to raise his batting average to .345 - third-best in the majors. Right fielder Hunter Pence, who recently was activated from the disabled list after a hamstring injury, started Monday for the first time since May 11 and went 1-for-5 with one RBI. The Brewers have dropped 10 of their last 15 contests and are 1-3 on their seven-game homestand. Eric Sogard continues to be a bright spot for Milwaukee as he registered his fifth multi-hit performance since joining the club and is batting .388.

TV: 7:40 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (3-4, 4.53 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (4-1, 3.30)

Cain has lost three consecutive starts, posting a 5.71 ERA during the slide. The 32-year-old has won just one of his last seven outings and lost to Washington in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and nine hits over five innings. Cain is just 3-8 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 career starts against Milwaukee - including a 2-4 mark with a 6.30 ERA in six outings at Miller Park.

Anderson put together back-to-back seven-inning scoreless performances in defeating Arizona and New York Mets. The 29-year-old gave up just four hits - one against the Diamondbacks - and struck out 18 in the stellar outings. Anderson is 1-2 with an 8.15 ERA in four career starts against the Giants and has struggled with Posey (4-for-9, four RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Eric Thames struck out three times while going 0-for-4 in the opener and is just 5-for-40 over his last 12 games.

2. San Francisco INF Eduardo Nunez homered for the second straight day on Monday and is 11-for-31 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Milwaukee placed 3B Travis Shaw on the paternity list and recalled OF Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Giants 3