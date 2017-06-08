Preview: Giants at Brewers

Domingo Santana has followed an impressive May with a sterling start to June, carrying a seven-game hitting streak into the finale of the Milwaukee Brewers' four-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. Santana homered for the third time in six contests and improved to 10-for-29 with eight runs scored this month following Wednesday's 6-3 victory.

Like Santana, Jesus Aguilar has recorded back-to-back multi-hit performances and is hitting .328 over his last 23 games for National League Central-leading Milwaukee. While the Brewers have won three of four overall to move within one game of .500 at home, the Giants have dropped four of their last five and fell to 11-23 on the road heading into the finale of their seven-game trek. Buster Posey launched a two-run homer on Wednesday to improve to 14-for-34 with seven RBIs and five runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak. Brandon Belt has recorded four hits in the series and scored a run in five of his last six contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBCSN Bay Arena (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Paolo Espino (0-0, 4.50)

Cueto fell to 1-4 in his last six outings on Saturday despite allowing three runs and striking out nine in six innings of a 5-3 setback to Philadelphia. The 31-year-old Dominican has worked at least six frames in each of his last eight starts, although a lack of run support and his penchant for surrendering home runs haven't helped his cause. Facing Milwaukee likely brings a smile to the face of Cueto, who has won eight in a row against the Brewers and owns an 11-3 record with a 1.02 WHIP in his career while limiting the club to a .228 batting average.

Espino was summoned to start Thursday's tilt in lieu of the injured Matt Garza, who was placed on the disabled list as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a chest contusion sustained during a collision with Aguilar. The 30-year-old Espino has performed admirably with a 3.44 ERA in nine starts at Colorado Springs and weathered the storm over four rainy innings against the Chicago Cubs in his major-league debut on May 19. Espino allowed three runs and five hits while striking out three and not walking a batter against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco INF Eduardo Nunez is 6-for-13 with four runs scored in the series and 15-for-39 during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee CF Keon Broxton is hitless in his last four contests and is 4-for-43 in his last 13.

3. Giants SS Brandon Crawford is 0-for-10 in the series after collecting four hits and seven RBIs in his previous three games versus the Phillies.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Brewers 2