Preview: Giants at Padres

While other teams used the All-Star break to refresh before diving back into the pennant race, the San Francisco Giants were busy preparing for the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Nearly everyone is available for the struggling Giants, who are 27 games under .500 as they begin a three-game series Friday against the host San Diego Padres.

The Giants have lost 98 out of their past 162 games dating back to last season’s All-Star break, and executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean said the team will consider moving everyone with the exception of Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner and Brandon Crawford. “To watch us literally hope to win one game in a series … I mean, I can’t remember a season, and I’ve been here since ’93, whether it’s home or road, that we’ve been swept so many times,” Sabean told the Mercury News. “That to me is a sign of our total ineptitude.” Expectations going into the season were much lower for the rebuilding Padres, who are hoping for continued growth from youngsters Jose Pirela, Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfroe and others in the second half. San Diego closed the first half by going 23-20 despite inconsistent play from star first baseman Wil Myers, who is batting .255 after reaching his first All-Star game last season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (6-7, 4.51 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-8, 4.66)

Cueto entered the All-Star break on a down note after allowing six runs on six hits and six walks over six frames in a 10-8 loss to Miami last Sunday. The 31-year-old has gone 8-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 career starts against San Diego, including 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA in five outings at Petco Park. Myers is 3-for-20 against Cueto, who has won just one of his last seven starts since the start of June.

Richard tossed six innings of one-run ball against Philadelphia last Friday before a lengthy rain delay resulted in his early exit. The 33-year-old is 6-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 19 career games (16 starts) against San Francisco, including 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two outings covering 11 1/3 innings this season. Posey is 11-for-27 with two home runs against Richard while Pence has four hits in 18 at-bats.

Walk-Offs

1. Bumgarner (shoulder) is set to make his first start since April 19 on Saturday.

2. Renfroe (neck) is expected to return the starting lineup after battling a stiff neck before the All-Star break.

3. The Giants optioned OF Mac Williamson to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Bumgarner.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Padres 3