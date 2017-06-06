San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Austin Slater sat out a second straight game Monday as manager Bruce Bochy went with Orlando Calixte in left field as the Giants opened a four-game series at Milwaukee. Slater has made nine plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A June 2, drawing a walk with a single and two strikeouts. "You hate to sit someone who's come up for a couple of days, especially a guy with so little experience," manager Bruce Bochy said. "I'll mix him in as much as I can so he can keep his timing."

RHP Jeff Samardzija struck out 10 Brewers batters Monday as the Giants beat the Brewers 7-2. Over his last seven starts, Samardzija has struck out 51 batters while walking just one. He is 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 39 strikeouts over his last five starts.

OF Hunter Pence returned to the Giants' starting lineup Monday, batting sixth, and went 1-for-4 with a single against the Brewers. He was playing his 53rd career game at Miller Park, where he is a .294 (63-for-214) batter with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 28 runs scored.

3B Eduardo Nunez had two hits Monday, including his fourth home run of the season -- a solo shot off Brewers RHP Junior Guerra. Nunez has reached base in 20 consecutive games, a career-high, and is batting .354 (29-for-82) during that stretch, with five doubles, all four of his home runs and 15 RBIs.