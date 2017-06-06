FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 7, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 2 months ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Austin Slater sat out a second straight game Monday as manager Bruce Bochy went with Orlando Calixte in left field as the Giants opened a four-game series at Milwaukee. Slater has made nine plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A June 2, drawing a walk with a single and two strikeouts. "You hate to sit someone who's come up for a couple of days, especially a guy with so little experience," manager Bruce Bochy said. "I'll mix him in as much as I can so he can keep his timing."

RHP Jeff Samardzija struck out 10 Brewers batters Monday as the Giants beat the Brewers 7-2. Over his last seven starts, Samardzija has struck out 51 batters while walking just one. He is 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 39 strikeouts over his last five starts.

OF Hunter Pence returned to the Giants' starting lineup Monday, batting sixth, and went 1-for-4 with a single against the Brewers. He was playing his 53rd career game at Miller Park, where he is a .294 (63-for-214) batter with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 28 runs scored.

3B Eduardo Nunez had two hits Monday, including his fourth home run of the season -- a solo shot off Brewers RHP Junior Guerra. Nunez has reached base in 20 consecutive games, a career-high, and is batting .354 (29-for-82) during that stretch, with five doubles, all four of his home runs and 15 RBIs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.