San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Sam Dyson is expected to join the Giants on Friday when they return to San Francisco to start an interleague series against the Twins. He was acquired Tuesday from Texas along with cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named.

RHP Johnny Cueto will try to extend his eight-game winning streak against the Brewers on Thursday when he takes the mound at Miller Park for the finale of a four-game series. Cueto has held Milwaukee to 11 earned runs in 59 innings during that stretch, which dates to Sept. 25, 2012, when Cueto was with the Cincinnati Reds.

3B Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday against the Brewers and has now reached base in 22 straight games. During that stretch, he's batting .367 (33-for-90) with four home runs and 18 runs scored. Nunez got off to a slow start, batting .250 in April, but followed with a .307 May and was batting .455 in June entering play Wednesday.

C Buster Posey hit his eighth home run of the season Wednesday against the Brewers, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Posey is batting .412 (14-for-34) during the streak with five runs, a double and a home run. He's a .364 career hitter against the Brewers with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 RBIs in 36 games.