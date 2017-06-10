San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Orlando Calixte was demoted to Triple-A Sacramento before Friday's game to create a roster spot for RHP Sam Dyson. Calixte had two hits in his Giants debut against the Washington Nationals on May 30 but then went just 2-for-20 in his next seven games, prompting his dismissal. He was hitting .160.

LHP Matt Moore struggled through another troublesome fourth inning in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. Moore surrendered a bases-clearing double to counterpart RHP Ervin Santana in a three-run Twins fourth that completed the game's scoring. The three earned runs raised Moore's fourth-inning ERA to 9.49 this season.

RHP Sam Dyson was added to the Giants' 25-man roster Friday and was available during the club's 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He saw no action in the game. Dyson was acquired from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday for a player to be named.

INF/OF Aaron Hill logged his 1,500th career hit with a third-inning triple in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. The triple was the first of the season in 23 games for the first-year Giant. More than half of Hill's 1,500 hits (881) came in seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in his career.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will look to beat the Minnesota Twins for the fifth time in their last six meetings when he pitches the middle game of a three-game interleague series Saturday. Samardzija has a 4-1 record and 5.21 ERA in six career starts against the Twins, but those marks are 4-0 with a 3.67 ERA in his last five head-to-heads. Samardzija has struck out 59 batters and walked just one since May 1.

3B Eduardo Nunez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. The at-bat was Nunez's first since against his former team after having been acquired by the Giants from the Twins last July for minor-leaguer LHP Adalberto Mejia. Nunez went 1-for-4 in the game.