2 months ago
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 14, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 months ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

LHP Madison Bumgarner is expected to face live hitters later this week after faring well in his second bullpen session as he recovers from an injured throwing shoulder. The left-hander threw a 30-pitch session on Sunday -- his second bullpen in three days -- and is slated to throw live batting practice to his teammates during a four-game road series against the Colorado Rockies that begins on Thursday. Ironically, it was during a trip to Colorado in April when Bumgarner was injured. The Giants had an off-day in Denver on April 20 when Bumgarner injured the shoulder as well as some ribs in a dirt bike accident.

