San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach endured the worst home start of his young career Tuesday night in the Giants' 8-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He was roughed up for 10 hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings. Blach had allowed a total of just seven runs in his previous five home starts this season.

LF Austin Slater continued his hot hitting with two singles in three at-bats in the Giants' loss Tuesday to the Kansas City Royals. The rookie was coming off a four-RBI effort on Sunday. He's now 10-for-28 (.357) in eight games since being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento earlier this month.

RHP Johnny Cueto will face the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for the first time since leaving them in free agency after their World Series championship in 2015. The former Cincinnati Reds ace went head-to-head with the Royals three times before joining them in 2015, going 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA. Cueto is 14-6 with a 2.64 ERA in 30 career interleague starts.

3B Eduardo Nunez had a sixth-inning double in Tuesday's loss to the Kansas City Royals, allowing him to reach base safely on a hit, walk or hit batsman for the 27th consecutive game. The streak is the longest in the majors. The double was his team-leading 16th of the season.