San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Moore will seek his first win against the Colorado Rockies in three tries this season when he pitches the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rockies have bombed the second-year Giant in both previous meetings this year, recording a .404 batting average while scoring 11 runs in his 9 2/3 innings. Moore has gone just 1-3 with a 7.92 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.

RHP Johnny Cueto allowed three home runs, including back-to-back shots, in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. The back-to-back homers were the ninth allowed by Cueto in his career. He's given up two or more homers in a game 39 times.

C Buster Posey lined back to the pitcher with two on and two out in the seventh inning of Wednesday's loss to the Kansas City Royals, stalling a potential Giants comeback. The Giants went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss, helping account for the fact that they totaled just two runs on 10 hits in the game.

SS Brandon Crawford recorded just his third hit in his last 27 at-bats in Wednesday's loss to the Kansas City Royals. Crawford also struck out in the game, giving him 16 in his last 65 plate appearances. He?s hitting just .229 (32-for-140) against right-handed pitching this season