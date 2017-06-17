San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeff Samardzija hit his first homer with the Giants on Friday night. It was the third of his career and first since May 15, 2013, against the Rockies at Wrigley Field while pitching for the Chicago Cubs. Samardzija allowed season highs of eight runs and 11 hits in six-plus innings. He threw 110 pitches and is 0-3 with a 9.33 ERA this season in three starts against Colorado.

INF Eduardo Nunez, who left Thursday's game in the seventh inning with a tight left hamstring after hitting an infield single, was not available Friday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Nunez might be available to pinch hit Saturday and could start Sunday, but more likely will be back in the lineup Monday.

C Buster Posey was not in the lineup on Friday night but expects to return Saturday and play first base. He did pinch hit in the ninth iining, drew a four-pitch walk and was lifted for a pinch runner. He left Thursday's game with inflammation in his left ankle that developed when he hit a home run in the seventh inning. Posey said he might have torn scar tissue in the surgically repaired ankle as he felt pain when he swung and ran around the bases. "I'm available (to pinch hit) today," Posey said. "Just give it tonight and hopefully we'll be ready to go tomorrow." Manager Bruce Bochy, commenting on Posey feeling better and likely returning to the lineup Saturday, said, "I don't know if we could've got better news, because he was in a lot of pain."

LHP Madison Bumgarner (bruised ribs, left shoulder AC sprain) is scheduled to throw to hitters Saturday in Arizona rather than Sunday morning at Coors Field, the first time the Giants could get the field early during the four-game series. Manager Bruce Bochy said Bumgarner, who threw a bullpen session Wednesday, is expected to throw around 30 pitches as he faces hitters for the first time since he was injured riding a dirt bike April 20 on an off day for the Giants in Denver. "He's going to fly to Arizona so he can get his work in there, stay on schedule and not push things back another day," Bochy said. After facing hitters Saturday, Bochy said Bumgarner could be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment early next week. That assignment is expected to last 30 days, the time alloted to pitchers on rehab assignments, with Bumgarner not expected to return to the Giants' rotation until after the All-Star break.