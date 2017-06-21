San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He's 1-2 with a 2.76 ERA with Sacramento this season.

LHP Matt Moore (3-7, 5.82 ERA) pitched into the eighth inning Tuesday against the Braves and won for the first time since May 13, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out six and walking one. He entered the game with the highest road ERA in the majors this season at 9.24 and had lost his previous five road decisions dating to last year.

RHP Derek Law was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday after not getting an out and giving up four runs on five hits, including a homer, and a walk in the eighth inning Monday against the Braves. The rough outing lifted Law's ERA to 5.40. He appeared in 31 games, recording four saves, but gave up 12 runs on 20 hits, including four homers, in his last nine appearances over 8 2/3 innings.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-9, 4.81 ERA) faces the Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday after faring much better at the plate than on the mound last Friday at Colorado. He hit a homer tracked at 448 feet, but gave up 11 hits and eight runs over six innings in a loss to the Rockies. Samardzija is 1-5 with a 5.13 ERA on the road. He didn't face the Braves during the late-May series at San Francisco and is 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 12 games (six starts) against the Braves.

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez, now a regular at third base, was out of the lineup for the fourth time in five days on Tuesday as he continued to deal with a tight hamstring. He stayed in the game Monday after sliding to beat out an infield hit in the first inning, but experienced discomfort afterward, and the Giants sent him for an MRI on Tuesday. Nunez's 30-game on-base streak is the longest active in the majors.

C Buster Posey hit into two double plays Tuesday against the Braves and was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, ending his streak of reaching base safely at 37 consecutive road games to start the season -- the sixth longest by a National Leaguer in the past 100 years. The second straight game without a hit dropped Posey's average to .341.