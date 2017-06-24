San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Okert was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento before Friday's game against the New York Mets. He did not impress in his first game back in the big leagues, allowing three runs and four hits in one inning in the 11-4 loss. This is his third stint with the parent club this season. Okert posted a 1-0 record and 2.25 ERA in 11 appearances at Triple-A Sacramento.

LHP Ty Blach was roughed up for a season-high 11 hits in three innings in Friday's 11-4 loss to the New York Mets. The second-year Giant has now allowed 44 hits in June, the most in baseball. Blach threw 80 pitches in his short outing.

RHP Johnny Cueto will be seeking just his second win in his last 10 starts when he pitches Saturday night against the New York Mets. He will be facing the Mets for the first time this season and 13th time in his career, having compiled a 4-4 record and 3.75 ERA against them. Cueto is 4-2 at home this season.

3B Eduardo Nunez (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday. He had missed six of the club's previous seven games with hamstring discomfort. An MRI revealed a mild strain. Nunez has at least one hit in 28 of his last 30 games.

2B/3B Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game against the New York Mets. He was deemed healthy after an eight-game, injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Sacramento in which he went 8-for-27 (.296). Gillaspie missed 39 games while on the DL. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return to action Friday night.