San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

3B Ryder Jones went 0-for-4 in his major-league debut in Saturday's loss to the New York Mets. Three of his at-bats came against Mets ace RHP Jacob deGrom, who got the rookie to ground out twice and fly to center field. Promoted from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day, Jones ended the game with a third groundout against Mets reliever RHP Addison Reed. The 2013 second-round pick was hitting .299 in 53 games at Triple-A this season.

LHP Matt Moore will seek to improve on his 5.82 ERA, third worst in the National League, when he pitches Sunday against the New York Mets. He has faced the Mets twice previously in his career, going 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA. The Giants are just 4-11 in Moore's 15 starts this season.

3B/OF Aaron Hill was designated for assignment Saturday to create a roster spot for 3B Ryder Jones, who was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento. He had hit .132 in 34 games for the Giants this season.

RHP Johnny Cueto pitched his second consecutive strong game but once again had nothing to show for it after Saturday's 5-2 loss to the New York Mets. He limited the Mets to one run in seven innings before turning over a 1-1 tie to the bullpen. Cueto was coming off a loss at Atlanta in which he allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He remains winless in June.