San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Austin Slater was removed from Sunday's game after complaining of tightness in his right hip flexor. He was scheduled for an MRI after the game. A determination on whether he'll be able to play Monday against Colorado will be made before the game.

RHP Hunter Strickland returned from a six-game suspension and pitched the ninth inning of Sunday's loss to the New York Mets. He surrendered a home run to CF Curtis Granderson, hit 3B Wilmer Flores and walked 2B/SS Asdrubal Cabrera among the six batters he faced. The set-up reliever had been suspended for his role in a fight with Washington Nationals RF Bryce Harper on May 29. The Giants were limited to a 24-man active roster during his suspension.

LHP Matt Moore surrendered two home runs in one game to the same hitter for the fourth time in his career Sunday in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the New York Mets. Mets C Rene Rivera joined 1B David Ortiz, OF/3B Danny Valencia and 1B Anthony Rizzo as those who have accomplished the feat against Moore. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings, raising his June ERA to 8.88.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will seek to avoid becoming the majors' first 10-game loser when he pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. The Rockies have accounted for three of his nine losses this season, tagging him for a 9.33 ERA. Samardzija will be making his 11th career start against the Rockies, against whom he's recorded a 3-5 record and 3.91 ERA in 14 total appearances.

C Buster Posey drove in two runs in Sunday's loss to the New York Mets. The All-Star candidate couldn't take full advantage of batting twice with the bases loaded and once with two aboard. His RBIs came on an infield out and a sacrifice fly during his at-bats with the bases loaded. He blooped into a double play when he hit with two on in the sixth inning.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (bruised ribs and sprained left shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to AZL Giants. He was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 6.