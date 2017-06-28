San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach will seek to continue a successful run against the Rockies this season when he pitches the series finale Wednesday. Blach held the Rockies to three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in a start at Colorado on June 18. It was his fourth appearance against the Rockies this season, and he is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA in those games.

3B Jae-Gyun Hwang is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Sacramento and join the Giants for the Wednesday game against the Colorado Rockies. The South Korean will start the game, Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced the Tuesday win. Hwang hit .287/.333/.476 with seven home runs for Sacramento this season.

CF Denard Span recorded the fifth walk-off RBI of his career Tuesday in the Giants' 14-inning win over the Rockies. His two-out single scored LF Gorkys Hernandez with the game-winner, giving the Giants their third walk-off win of the year. Span hadn't had a walk-off RBI since his sacrifice fly for Washington beat St. Louis in 2014.

RHP Matt Cain saw his streak of winless starts against Colorado reach 10 on Tuesday night in a game the Giants eventually won 4-3 in 14 innings. He hasn't beaten the Rockies since 2013, going 0-4 in those games. He did not get a decision Tuesday after putting the team in a 3-1 hole by allowing a three-run home run to Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds. He pitched six innings.

3B Conor Gillaspie (strained lower back) is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list so that the Giants can promoted 3B Jae-Gyun Hwang from Triple-A Sacramento. Gillaspie missed 39 games with the same injury before being reinstated from the DL last Friday.

SS Brandon Crawford took over the major league lead in sacrifice flies with his eighth Tuesday against the Rockies. The RBI was his team-leading 37th of the season.