San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Rookie INF Ryder Jones, 23, singled to center for his first MLB hit. He started his major league career 0-for-16 in five games. "It was fun to get on base and score a run," Jones said. "Hunter drove me in. So, it was fun."

Denard Span started at second base and hit lead-off for San Francisco. OF Gorkys Hernandez started in his place Wednesday. Span, who was 4-for-5, led off the first inning with a home run to right field on a 0-1 pitch. It was his second homer since May 24 with the first coming on June 16, in a 10-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

RF Hunter Pence was also reinserted into the lineup and hit in front of Posey. He was 3-for-4 with one walk and five RBI. Pence hadn't had more than two RBI in a game this season before Friday.

RHP Johnny Cueto (6-7, 4.26) won for the first time since May 28, when he allowed one run on six hits to the Atlanta Braves. He surrendered three runs on seven hits in five innings Friday. Cueto has allowed fewer than four runs in six of his past seven starts.

C Buster Posey, who hit clean-up, returned after sitting behind C Nick Hundley on Wednesday. He was 1-for-5 with two RBI off a double to left field in the sixth inning.

RHP Madison Bumgarner began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He allowed four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 41 of 62 pitches for strikes. Bumgarner has not pitched for the Giants since spraining the AC joint in his pitching shoulder during a dirt bike accident in Colorado on April 20.