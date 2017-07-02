San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Joan Gregorio was placed on the restricted list after he was suspended for the rest of the season for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug. Gregorio was 4-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 13 starts with Triple-A Sacramento.

LF Austin Slater hit his second homer in the sixth for a 1-1 tie. It did not appear at first that the ball had enough to make it past the warning track, but it ended up just clearing the wall and the glove of leaping Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen. "He's pretty strong. He gets carry on the ball," manager Bruce Bochy said.

RHP Dan Slania was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. He pitched in one inning for San Francisco with no other stats.

LHP Matt Moore has been inconsistent all season, but had one of his better starts, if a little on the short side. He allowed one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and six walks in the no-decision. "Pitching with runners on base, a lot of runners on base all day," said Moore, who is 1-4 in his past eight starts. "I think I had one clean inning (the fifth) in there. But as the game went on, I think I settled in with just a little bit more of my mechanics." Manager Bruce Bochy was complimentary: "Gutty effort by Matty. Last thing you want to see is him getting a loss. I saw a lot of improvement. He should feel good about the start. He did have a couple of hiccups with the walks, but he regrouped. He didn't let it get to him and kept them at bay. He had great stuff. Now, command came and went a few times, but the thing is he didn't let it get away from him."

RHP Chris Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. This is the second time he has been recalled this season. Earlier, he was 0-1 in two relief appearances, giving up five runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

3B Christian Arroyo (bruised hand) has been added to Triple-A Sacramento's active roster.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. (broken wrist) has been added to Triple-A Sacramento's active roster.

3B Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) was 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in a rehab appearance for Double-A Richmond.

C Buster Posey's stat line didn't look all that impressive -- 1-for-4 with a walk -- but that walk was critical. It came in the 11th inning, and the fourth ball from Daniel Hudson went for a wild pitch, allowing Denard to score the winning run from third. "We've got a pretty good hitter up there, and he had a great at-bat," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Granted, he didn't knock him in, but they're being careful with him, and that helped induce the wild pitch."

LHP Madison Bumgarner (bruised ribs/left shoulder AC sprain) made his second rehab start, his first for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He allowed four runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings, with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 62 pitches, 41 of them strikes.