San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach worked six shutout innings against Detroit but was out after giving up three straight hits to start the seventh. "He used both sides of the plate," manager Bruce Bochy said. "And he mixed in a breaking ball and offspeed stuff. It got a little bumpy there in the seventh."

3B Jae-Gyun Hwang made a handful of dazzling plays at third base and also contributed a key RBI single in the third inning. "He played a great game at third," manager Bruce Bochy said. Hwang faces the prospect of seeing his playing time at third diminish with the potential return of 3B Conor Gillaspie this week.

RHP Cory Gearrin choked off a Detroit rally in the seventh inning Wednesday night to enable San Francisco to defeat Detroit 5-4. The Tigers scored all four of their runs in the seventh. "Give Gearrin credit," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He got a key strikeout to end the inning." Gearrin gave up an RBI single plus a sacrifice fly for Detroit's last two runs of the inning but struck out LF Justin Upton on a 2-2 slider. The RBI single by 2B Ian Kinsler caromed off his leg to third for a hit. "Getting hit by a ball is never fun," Gearrin said. "Whether it turned up the intensity, I don't know, but I wanted to stay out there. I knew it wasn't going to feel good in about 20 minutes. It definitely has tightened up a bit now."

RF Hunter Pence was a big factor in the Giants' 5-4 win over the Tigers. Pence knocked in a run with a groundout back to LHP Daniel Norris in the two-run third and then tripled home a pair of runs in the three-run fourth.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, out since April 21 with bruised ribs and a left shoulder AC sprain, allowed nine runs on nine hits in four innings during a rehab start for Class A San Jose. The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes hit four home runs against Bumgarner, but he didn't care about the results. "I feel pretty good about it," he said. "Obviously, that was kind of a lopsided outing, but for what I'm looking for, I feel good." Bumgarner is scheduled to start Monday against Modesto, and the Giants are hoping to get him back by July 15.