San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Stratton made his major league start Thursday as a late replacement for Johnny Cueto. He got off to a shaky beginning, giving up five runs in the first three innings. But he hung around for 6 2/3 innings by holding the Tigers the remainder of his start. Stratton had made nine major league relief appearances, including two this season. Stratton made 12 starts this season for Triple-A Sacramento, going 3-5 with a 5.71 ERA. "Give Strat credit," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He didn't let (the game) get away and he gave us some solid work in the last few innings."

RF Hunter Pence served as the designated hitter in Thursday's game at Detroit. He drove in one of the team's two runs with a groundout and also added a single. He's batting .310 with 13 runs, three home runs and 17 RBIs over the past 22 games. Pence has nudged his average up to .258 but his power numbers (six home runs, .373 slugging percentage) remain well below his usual norms.

RHP Johnny Cueto was a late scratch from Thursday's scheduled start because of an inner ear infection. Cueto hadn't been feeling well in recent days but manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto seemed fine Wednesday. Cueto felt dizzy while getting ready for the game and Bochy didn't want to take any chances. Cueto gave up three runs in five innings in his previous start against Pittsburgh on June 30. He has started 17 games this season, going 6-7 with a 4.26 ERA.

C Buster Posey went hitless in the three-game series at Detroit. Posey was 0-for-4 on Thursday, including a strikeout after the Giants scored their only runs of the game in the sixth inning. "I just wanted to keep the ball down. I didn't want to miss right there," Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez said. "I just executed everything I threw to him and was able to strike him out with a slow changeup." Posey's batting average dropped to .326. He came into the game second to Washington's David Murphy in the National League in that category.

LHP Madison Bumgarner was rocked for nine runs, including four homers, in a Class A start for San Jose on Wednesday. He pitched four innings and tossed 76 pitches during his third rehab start. All but one of the runs came during his final inning. He is scheduled to have another rehab start Monday with the possibility of returning to the Giants the weekend after the All-Star break. He suffered shoulder and rib injuries during a dirt bike accident on April.