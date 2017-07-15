San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Cain is moving to the bullpen to make room for Madison Bumgarner in the rotation. Cain has struggled to regain his past excellence, going 3-8 with a 5.56 ERA. Cain said he had no qualms about going to the bullpen, especially if it's because the Giants get Bumgarner back.

LF Gorkys Hernandez had a career-high four hits in the win over the Padres on Friday night. Manager Bruce Bochy said Hernandez earned another start on Saturday with his performance.

3B Eduardo Nunez returned to the active roster after being activated from the DL because of a hamstring injury. Still, manager Bruce Bochy declined to play him in the outfield as he rounds into shape. "He was playing really good ball before he went down,'' Bochy said. "We've missed him.'' Nunez was placed on the disabled list June 24.

RHP Mark Melancon has resumed light throwing, but has not progressed to throwing off the mound. "He's doing some flat-ground stuff now,'' manager Bruce Bochy said. "But he still a ways off.'' Bochy declined to provide a timetable for Melancon's return. Melancon was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on June 28.