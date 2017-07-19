San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach limited the Indians to one run in seven innings Tuesday night in his first outing since being officially promoted to the Giants' rotation. Blach was making his 15th start Tuesday, with the first 14 having come as LHP Madison Bumgarner's injury replacement. When Bumgarner returned to the rotation last week, Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced that Blach would retain his starting role, with RHP Matt Cain being demoted to the bullpen. Cain has since regained his starter status on a part-time basis with RHP Johnny Cueto (blisters on throwing hand) going on the DL.

RHP Matt Cain will attempt to avoid matching his career-worst losing streak when he pitches Wednesday against Cleveland. The veteran has lost seven in a row, one shy of the eight straight he dropped bridging the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Cain was temporarily demoted to the bullpen after his last loss, but was reinstated into the rotation on a part-time basis when RHP Johnny Cueto (blisters on pitching hand) had to be placed on the disabled list. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Indians.

3B Eduardo Nunez recorded the first walk-off hit of his career Tuesday in the Giants' win over the Indians. He drove in PR Kelby Tomlinson with a single through the right side of a drawn-in infield with no outs in the 10th inning against Indians RHP Cody Allen. The walk-off hit was the fourth by a Giant this season.

3B Conor Gillaspie ended an 0-for-his-career stretch on his birthday with a double in the 10th inning on Tuesday in the Giants' win over the Cleveland Indians. He had been 0-for-5 on his birthday before celebrating his 30th with an inning-opening pinch hit that triggered the San Francisco win. The Giants improved to 9-4 in extra-inning games.

C Buster Posey will not start Wednesday's series finale against the Indians, Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Tuesday. The All-Star started the Giants' first five games coming out of the break, recording at least one hit in all five games. The Wednesday contest is an afternoon affair following a Tuesday night game.