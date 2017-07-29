FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
July 30, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 17 days ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

3B Jae-gyun Hwang was activated for the series to replace Chris Stratton, who was placed on the DL. Hwang is a native of Korea and a close friend of Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will start Sunday's series finale.

1B Brandon Belt was a late scratch from the lineup. He was unable to swing without pain during batting practice stemming from hurting his right wrist diving for a ball earlier this week. Buster Posey moved to first and Nick Hundley got the start behind the plate. Belt is day-to-day.

RHP Tyler Beede, the Giants' top pitching prospect, suffered a groin strain while warming up for a start at Triple-A Sacremento and has been shut down for possibly the rest of the season. The 2014 first round pick had a 4.79 ERA in 19 starts but a sharp 3.57 ERA in July at the time of the injury. He was expected to be a September call-up.

LHP Matt Moore allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings Friday night. He left the game with a 4-2 lead only to see the bullpen upchuck the lead in a 6-4 loss.

RHP Chris Stratton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.

