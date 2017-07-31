FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 6:09 AM / in 14 days

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

1B Brandon Belt returned Sunday after missing two games because of a wrist injury suffered earlier this week diving for a ball. He went 0-for-2 with two walks.

2B Joe Panik returned to the starting lineup in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers and had three hits after getting a day off Saturday. He was coming out of a 6-for-41 slump.

RHP Johnny Cueto, sidelined with blisters, is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Giants California League San Jose team Monday night.

C Nick Hundley was out of the lineup again, and is listed day-to-day with headaches stemming from being hit in the mask on a foul tip Friday.

LHP Madison Bumgarner turned in his best start of the season in Sunday night's 11-inning loss to the Dodgers. He struck out seven in seven shutout innings while allowing five hits and one walk for a no-decision in his eighth start of the season. He lowered his career ERA against the Dodgers to 2.59.

RHP Mark Melancon, who is in the DL with a strained right pronator, made his first rehab appearance Sunday, throwing a scoreless inning for Triple-A Sacramento. Manager Bruce Bochy said Melancon would resume his job as the Giants' closer when he returns.

