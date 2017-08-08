San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Ty Blach (7-7, 4.24 ERA) is set to make his 19th start of the season on Tuesday, and second this season against the Cubs. Blach earned the win on May 22 with seven innings of eight-hit ball while allowing three earned runs in the Giants’ 6-4 victory at Wrigley Field.

1B Ryder Jones belted his first career home run with a drive into the right-center field bleachers off Cubs’ starter Jake Arrieta with one on and two outs in the sixth inning. Jones, a left-handed hitter, picked on a 0-1 pitch from Arrieta. It was Jones 38th big-league at-bat and 41st plate appearance. He singled and was hit by a pitch earlier in the game.

LHP Matt Moore (3-12) surrendered five runs (all earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out seven during six innings. He threw 97 pitches, of which 61 were strikes, during his 22nd start of the season.

RHP Johnny Cueto was to be evaluated on Monday, and if his mild flexor strain has improved he will at least play catch in a couple days, according to Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Disabled since July 15 originally with a blister problem, Cueto had to leave his start on July 31 at Single-A San Jose after just three innings and 34 pitches due to a tight right forearm.

RHP Mark Melancon threw on the side Monday and was to be evaluated afterward. The team hopes he’ll be able to pitch again on Tuesday with nearby Single-A San Jose. Out with a right pronator strain, Melancon made a third rehab appearance on Aug. 4 in San Jose and was tagged for four earned runs on four hits and hit a batter during two-thirds of an inning.