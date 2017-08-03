San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run and scored three runs Tuesday night in a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. Belt’s home run was his 17th of the season, one off his career high, set in 2015. Belt had just one home run in July.

OF Jarrett Parker (fractured right clavicle) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday when his rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento ends, but manager Bruce Bochy said he’s not sure how much playing time Parker will get in the final two months of the season. “We’re going to talk about this tomorrow,” Bochy said Tuesday. “We’re going to huddle up, the staff, myself, (general manager) Bobby (Evans), just from this point on what our plan is,” Bochy said. “We have already started those discussions. With Parker, he’s going to get some playing time. We’re still in this thing to finish strong. I don’t t want to give you the amount of games he’ll play a week or anything. It may not be every day. Part of this whole deal, these guys, their performance will dictate how (much) they play, as it should be. We’ll see how it goes when he comes up.” Parker was the Giants’ opening day left fielder but has been on the DL since April 16.

RHP Jeff Samardzija allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in a season-high-matching eight innings Tuesday night in a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. Samardzija, a former Athletics player, won back-to-back games for the second time this year. Samardzija (6-11) struck out five, walked two and improved to 6-2 in 11 career starts at the Coliseum. He threw 118 pitches. The Giants gave him a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. “Any time those guys are out there swinging like that, you just sit back and enjoy it and watch it, especially in these American League games when you’re not hitting,” Samardzija said. “And then you want to go out there and have quick innings and get those guys back in the dugout, because if they’re swinging it like that, you want to keep those bats in their hands.”

RF Hunter Pence hit a three-run homer Tuesday night in a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. After the A’s intentionally walked C Buster Posey, Pence hit RHP Michael Brady’s first pitch over the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field to make it 10-4 in the sixth inning. It was his eighth homer of the season.

RHP Johnny Cueto had an MRI of his right forearm that revealed a mild flexor strain, Giants head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner said Tuesday. Cueto, who is on the disabled list because of blisters on his right hand, had to leave his rehab start Monday night for Class A San Jose after 34 pitches because of right forearm tightness. “I think he was probably a little bit (discouraged) last night, but this is a pretty good prognosis overall,” Groeschner said. “I think he’s relieved a little bit. I think we got a good plan to give him some rest and get him back throwing and then he’ll get back pitching. We’re going to give him a week to just give him some treatment then re-evaluate him then.” Groeschner said he’s “optimistic” that Cueto will pitch again for the Giants this season. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he was relieved to hear the prognosis. “You always have a concern if a pitcher has to leave the game and feels something there in the forearm,” Bochy said. “Talking to Johnny, he seems like he’s in a good frame of mind.” Cueto had expected to throw around 70 pitches Monday night and need just the lone rehab start before returning to the rotation. “He just needs a little bit of time,” Bochy said.

C Buster Posey had his 10th three-hit game of the season Tuesday night in a 10-4 win over Oakland. Posey went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, a run and an intentional walk. He reached base safely four times in a game for the second time this year and is batting .333.