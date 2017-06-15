Preview: Giants at Rockies

A strong offensive performance in their last outing allowed the Colorado Rockies to avoid being swept for the first time this season. Winners of eight of their last 11, the Rockies look to continue to flex their muscles against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Thursday when the National League West rivals play the opener of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Trevor Story drove in a run for the third straight game in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh and aims to continue his offensive surge versus the Giants, against whom he has three homers, nine RBIs and six runs scored this season. Colorado has won six of seven encounters with San Francisco, including a sweep from April 21-23 in which the Rockies outscored their rivals 26-8. While Colorado is one of baseball's feel-good stories, the Giants routinely have come up small this season and rest in the cellar of the division after losing 11 of their last 15 games. "The way we're swinging, it's a steep climb," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Kansas City. "This is humbling to go through something like this. It's a tough time for these fellows."

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (2-7, 5.28 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (4-0, 2.33)

Moore didn't fare well against Colorado in a pair of starts this season, losing both decisions after permitting five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-0 setback on April 15 before being tagged for six runs on nine hits - including three homers - in a 12-3 rout seven days later. The 27-year-old fell to 0-3 in his last five starts on Friday after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings of a 4-0 setback versus Minnesota. Moore looks to alter his fortunes on the road, where he owns an 0-4 mark with a gaudy 7.94 ERA in seven starts.

A winner of four consecutive starts, Hoffman allowed just one run for the third straight outing and fourth in five trips to the mound on Saturday in a 9-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs. "It was awesome. Facing a great lineup and to be able to go out there and do what I did and execute - and the team to play the way it did - was special," the 24-year-old rookie told reporters. Hoffman recorded eight strikeouts versus the Cubs and has fanned 34 against just three walks in 27 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado manager Bud Black told reporters that struggling OF Carlos Gonzalez will not start for the second straight game on Thursday, with the three-time All-Star mired in an 0-for-24 stretch over his previous seven contests.

2. San Francisco 3B-OF Eduardo Nunez has hit safely in 26 of his last 28 games.

3. Giants C Buster Posey has 21 hits in his last 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Giants 3