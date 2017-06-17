FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 2 months ago

Preview: Giants at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Colorado Rockies are dominating San Francisco this season and look to beat the visiting Giants for the ninth time in 10 meetings in Saturday's third contest of a four-game series. The Rockies outscored the Giants 20-17 while winning the first two games of this set and have captured 10 of their last 13 overall.

DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-4 in Friday's 10-8 win and is the first Colorado player with back-to-back four-hit efforts since Carlos Gonzalez in 2010. Ian Desmond smacked a three-run homer as part of a season-best four-RBI performance as the Rockies maintained a one-game lead over Arizona and Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. The Giants have dropped 13 of their last 17 contests but dodged a bigger issue when Buster Posey's ankle injury was determined to be minor - he pinch-hit on Friday and could start Saturday. "I don't know if we could have gotten better news because he was in a lot of pain," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. "I thought it was going to be quite a while, but we got the news much later that he's doing so much better. It was a little bit of an impingement, maybe some scar tissue."

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (3-5, 5.22 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (7-4, 3.57)

Cain is 0-4 over his last five turns and has given up five or more runs in three of the outings. The 32-year-old lasted just 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota in his last start, when he gave up five runs and seven hits. Cain is 17-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 39 career appearances (38 starts) against the Rockies and has shut down Gonzalez (8-for-54, 17 strikeouts) while having issues with Gerardo Parra (20-for-64).

Freeland lost to Pittsburgh in his last turn as he gave up five runs - four earned - and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old won four of his previous five outings while averaging six frames during the stretch. Freeland defeated the Giants on April 23, when he gave up six hits - two to Hunter Pence - during seven scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants INF Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) sat out Friday but could be available to pinch-hit on Saturday.

2. Gonzalez recorded a single on Friday - his only hit in 28 at-bats over his last nine appearances.

3. San Francisco rookie OF/3B Austin Slater is 13-for-23 with six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Giants 9

