Preview: Giants at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to continue their dominance of the last-place San Francisco Giants when the teams complete a four-game series in Denver on Sunday. With the 5-1 victory in Saturday's meeting, the Rockies own a 9-1 mark against their National League West rivals, which includes a 6-0 record at home.

Colorado has won 11 of its last 14 overall and limited its opponent to exactly one run on seven occasions during that stretch. Rookie Kyle Freeland led the way in the latest solid pitching effort for the Rockies on Saturday, and Tony Wolters drove in a pair of runs. San Francisco's five-game slide, during which it has been outscored 40-21, has dropped the club 18 1/2 games behind first-place Colorado, and it has the second-most road losses in the majors (26). The Giants will try to salvage the finale behind southpaw Ty Blach, who opposes Tyler Chatwood for the Rockies.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Ty Blach (4-4, 4.24 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.16)

Blach followed up his first career shutout earlier this month with two starts in which he combined to give up 12 runs in 11 2/3 innings. The more difficult of the two was Tuesday at home against Kansas City, which got to the 26-year-old for seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 frames en route to an 8-1 win. Blach had three scoreless innings of relief against the Rockies in April.

Chatwood has allowed one run in each of his last three starts, but all three have come on the road and he has a 7.03 ERA in six outings at home. The California native spun the only shutout of his 111-game career at San Francisco earlier this year before giving up four runs in six frames versus the visiting Giants at Coors Field six days later. He is 7-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 14 career games (13 starts) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are in danger of suffering six straight losses for the first time since last July.

2. Rockies LF Ian Desmond is 13-for-33 with nine RBIs and seven runs scored in his last nine games.

3. Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) threw 40 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment soon.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Giants 3