Preview: Giants at Tigers

Buster Posey gave his catching equipment a break and served as the San Francisco Giants' designated hitter in the first two contests of a three-game interleague series versus the host Detroit Tigers. After going hitless in six at-bats, Posey is expected to don the mask and be behind the plate on Thursday afternoon as the teams play the rubber match of their series at Comerica Park.

While Posey has struggled, Hunter Pence has come up with the timely hit as the 34-year-old followed up his solo homer in Tuesday's 5-3 setback with a two-run triple to highlight a three-RBI performance in a 5-4 win the following night. Pence is starting to heat up again after batting .310 in June, and is 6-for-18 in his career versus Thursday starter Anibal Sanchez. While San Francisco has answered a disastrous 1-12 stretch by winning seven of its last eight, Detroit has surrendered 23 runs en route to losing three of its last four. Victor Martinez has collected two hits and two RBIs in both contests of this series after going 1-for-16 in his previous four games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (6-7, 4.26 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 6.34)

Cueto recorded his first win in over a month on Friday after allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings of a 13-5 rout at Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old Dominican continues to struggle with his control as he walked four batters versus the Pirates and has issued at least three free passes in four of his last five outings. Cueto will be facing the Tigers for the first time since the 2015 season, during which he posted a 1-2 mark with a 2.88 ERA.

Sanchez has answered a four-start stint with Triple-A Toledo with three straight no-decisions, including Saturday's performance in which he permitted three runs on four hits in a season-high 6 1/3 innings against Cleveland. The 33-year-old Venezuelan was in line for the win until reliever Daniel Stumpf surrendered a two-run homer to Indians slugger Carlos Santana. Sanchez owns a 3-1 mark with a 1.98 ERA in five career starts versus San Francisco, although he hasn't faced the club since 2012.

Walk-Offs

1. Detroit 3B Nicholas Castellanos has a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt is 7-for-20 with two homers, eight RBIs and five runs scored in his last five contests.

3. Both teams sport identical 3-6 interleague records.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Giants 2