Preview: Indians at Athletics

After coming out of the All-Star break flat, the Cleveland Indians look to avoid a third straight loss when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Cleveland was unable to expand its 2 1/2-game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central as it managed only four hits in Friday's series-opening 5-0 setback.

All-Star Jose Ramirez recorded a double for the Indians' lone extra-base hit and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 contests. Oakland mustered just six hits itself, but it was enough for the club to post its third consecutive victory at home. Two of the Athletics' hits were solo homers by Rajai Davis and All-Star Yonder Alonso, who trails team leader Khris Davis (24) by three as he continues to shatter his previous career high of nine (2012). Oakland's strong pitching performance in the opener was a welcome change, as the club surrendered 23 runs during a four-game series at Cleveland earlier this season.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (7-3, 2.80 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.66)

Kluber has allowed a total of three earned runs in 37 innings over his last five starts but has recorded only two victories in that span. The 31-year-old native of Alabama settled for a no-decision against Detroit on Sunday, when he gave up one run and three hits in five frames while having his streak of consecutive turns in which he reached double digits in strikeouts halted at five. Kluber improved to 2-4 in seven career appearances (six starts) versus Oakland when he gave up two hits and struck out 10 in six scoreless innings on June 1.

Blackburn has been impressive during his first stint in the major leagues, allowing two runs - one earned - and 11 hits in 13 2/3 innings over two starts. The 23-year-old Californian is coming off his first career victory, a triumph at Seattle on July 6 in which he gave up one run and eight hits over 7 2/3 frames. Blackburn failed to record a strikeout in the win and served up his first homer but issued just one walk for the second time.

Walk-Offs

1. Ramirez is second in the AL with a .331 batting average and is three homers away from reaching 20 for the first time in his career.

2. Oakland RHP Andrew Triggs, who went 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 12 starts this year, underwent season-ending on his left hip Thursday.

3. Cleveland placed Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) on the disabled list and recalled fellow OF Tyler Naquin from Triple-A Columbus.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Athletics 1