Gray ignores trade rumors as A's blank Indians

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was less than an hour before first pitch Friday night when Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray heard about a Tweet out of Chicago that he had been scratched from his scheduled start against the Cleveland Indians.

Gray has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. So he, as well as family members and friends who text messaged him, naturally wondered if he had been traded.

"It's hard," Gray said. "You get 50 text messages 45 minutes before the game and that's when you just try to put your phone away and go to a place where you can block everything out and get ready for the game. So that's kind of what I tried to do."

As it turned out, Gray wasn't scratched, and he threw six shutout innings in a 5-0 victory at the Oakland Coliseum.

Gray (5-4) allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one. He had his fourth straight quality start and has gone 3-1 with four earned runs in 27 innings during that span.

"At times it can be difficult," Gray said of the rumors. "You just don't know. You just don't know. It's just one of those things that you have to deal with sometimes. Whatever happens is going to happen, and that's out of my control."

A's center fielder Rajai Davis, who played for the Indians last season when they won the American League title but lost to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, went 2-for-3, scored two runs and hit his third home run of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot. Davis wasn't going to be in the lineup until rookie center fielder Jaycob Brugman became ill.

"When someone goes down like that, someone else gets an opportunity and Rajai made the best of it," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Yonder Alonso also hit a solo home run in the fifth, his 21st homer of the season.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona returned to the bench eight days after undergoing a medical procedure to correct cardiac arrhythmia. Francona, who missed the Indians' previous six games and the All-Star Game, wore a heart monitor.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (10-4) allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs, as his five-game winning streak ended. He struck out 10, walked two and lost for the first time since June 3 at Kansas City.

"He gave up, you know, the solos," Francona said of Carrasco. "I think on a normal night, or a night when we're swinging a little bit, it looks like a lot more competitive game, but that's kind of the way Oakland has been. They can hit the ball out of the ballpark. Even in this spacious place they hit the ball out of the ballpark, and that's what they do."

The A's led 4-0 through five innings and made it 5-0 in the seventh when rookie Matt Chapman lead off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch by Nick Goody that bounced just a few yards away, to catcher Yan Gomes right. Chapman got a great jump and scored on a head-first slide, beating Gomes' throw.

Oakland relievers Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle and Santiago Casilla each threw a scoreless inning. They combined to blank the Indians on two hits with six strikeouts.

The A's scored twice in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. Davis led off with an infield single, the first hit Carrasco allowed. Matt Joyce lined a double to right-center field, driving in Davis, who barely beat second baseman Erik Gonzalez's relay throw home to Gomes.

"As soon as I picked my head up, I took a quick peed and saw (Gonzalez) had the ball and they were about to throw home," Davis said. I said, 'Uh oh, this is going to be close' When Gomes took a little step to the right, I said, "Now I can see where he goes and then I'm going to slide the other way."

Joyce went to third on the throw home, and Marcus Semien brought him home with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Davis made it 3-0 with a leadoff home run in the fifth inning. He launched Carrasco's belt-high, 2-0 fastball into the left-center field seats.

"It was a fastball down the middle," Carrasco said. "I was just throwing a slider for ball, a slider for ball, you get behind in the count you just throw a fastball."

Then with two outs in the inning, Alonso hit a solo shot to right-center field, increasing Oakland's lead to 4-0.

NOTES: Cleveland OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and he's expected to miss more than two weeks. Chisenhall was injured during Cleveland's game on Sunday against Detroit. ... Cleveland OF Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and started in right field. He went 0-for-3. ... Oakland RHP Andrew Triggs underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Triggs went on the disabled list on June 10. ... A's INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) will run the bases on Saturday before the game. If all goes well, Pinder will likely be sent on a rehab assignment, A's manager Bob Melvin said.