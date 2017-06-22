Lindor, Carrasco lead Indians to 5-1 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland came up with timely hitting and solid pitching from start to finish, and that combination helped the Indians to a second win in three nights over the Baltimore Orioles.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus solid innings, and Andrew Miller escaped from a dangerous situation in the seventh inning as the Indians beat the Orioles 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Lindor was slumping on the road trip but now has four hits in the past two nights. His average crept back up to .256, and the shortstop is feeling better.

"(I'm improving) little by little, slowly," Lindor said. "Focusing on what I've got to do tomorrow and focusing on what I did well (today) so I can carry on tomorrow."

Jose Ramirez came through again for Cleveland. He went 2-for-5 and now has two or more hits in nine straight games. Roy Hughes did it in 1936 as did Riggs Stephenson (1924) and Tris Speaker (1926). They are the only Cleveland players ever to pull this off.

Carrasco struck out 10 without a walk in six shutout innings (plus three batters in the seventh). He scattered seven singles, and the Orioles did little against him.

Carrasco (8-3) has won three straight games -- all consecutive starts -- as the Indians (38-32) posted their seventh victory in eight games. He did not allow a walk.

"Everything was working," Carrasco said. "Everything (was) good. What's more important is we won the game."

Miller came on for Carrasco in the seventh with the Indians clinging to a 3-0 lead. The bases were loaded with no outs and the former Oriole went to work. He set down the next three hitters to avoid any trouble, and that stopped the slumping Orioles (35-36) from changing the momentum.

"You just try to slow the inning down as much as you can, make a pitch," Miller said. "A lot of things went right. I felt pretty good out there tonight."

Indians manager Terry Francona agreed.

"That's the ballgame," he said.

The Indians took command in the fifth against Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman, scoring three runs for a 3-0 lead. Lindor's hit was the big one, a two-run homer that came right after Roberto Perez lined an RBI double.

Gausman (3-7) took the loss despite turning in one of his best starts. He gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

"Yeah, it's kind of the way things have gone, really, throughout the whole season so far for me," Gausman said. "Pitching well and it kind of gets away from me."

In the ninth, Lindor added an RBI single as did Jason Kipnis to make it 5-0. That also extended Baltimore's streak of allowing at least five runs to 18 games.

The Orioles already set the American League record and now sit just two from the major league mark of 20 (1924 Phillies).

Bryan Shaw got the final out for his second save of the season. Closer Cody Allen left to go back home as his wife was having a baby.

The Orioles finished with nine hits but did not score until a Jonathan Schoop RBI double in the ninth off Dan Otero before Shaw finished.

This game was delayed 44 minutes at the start by rain.

Neither team did much offensively in the first few innings before both stranded two in the fourth.

The Indians then scored three in the fifth, a rally that began with a one-out single by Bradley Zimmer, who scored when Perez doubled to left-center field.

Lindor followed with his two-run homer to center on a 2-2 pitch that gave the Indians a 3-0 lead. Gausman avoided further damage, actually striking out the side, but the Orioles had fallen behind again versus a solid Cleveland team.

"I think that's what a lot of people miss about them is, as good as an offensive club and a defensive club, their pitching was good last year and will be again this year," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "That's why they're leading their division.

NOTES: RHP Darren O'Day (shoulder strain) felt fine after throwing in a simulated game and Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he could be activated Friday. ... LHP Zach Britton, the Orioles' closer, is pointing toward a July 5 return from the disabled list. He will pitch two more rehab assignments this week (Thursday, Saturday with Delmarva). ... The Indians confirmed they will play a two-game road series with the Twins in Puerto Rico next April 17-18. ... Indians SS Francisco Lindor had gone just 2-for-12 in the series before hitting a two-run homer in the fifth and adding a ninth-inning RBI single.