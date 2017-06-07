RHP Zack McAllister gave up two hits and three runs in one inning. The runs scored on Mark Reynolds' three-run homer. Entering the game, opponents were 17-for-83 (.205) overall with two homers against McAllister in 17 games, and right-handed hitters were 5-for-45 (.111) with one homer.

RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder soreness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. He will go to Double-A Akron, where he will work with pitching coach Tony Arnold with minor league pitching coordinator Ruben Niebla also scheduled to be part of the process. "When he was with Tony, he was young and on his way," manager Terry Francona said. "He had such a good feeling about it. Mickey (Callaway, pitching coach) and I talked to Danny about a lot of things on Monday. He was on board with this. We want to be consistent with what we're doing, but I think we all felt that it would be good for Tony and Ruben to see him. Not that we're going to reinvent the wheel, but we all felt like it might be helpful." Salazar lost his spot in the Indians' rotation after a May 27 start. He subsequently made two relief appearances, the last on Saturday at Kansas City, where Salazar threw 37 pitches in 1 2/3 innings. "He had some swelling in his shoulder after the second time he pitched out of the 'pen," Francona said. "He checked out OK, but he's a little tender. He'll take a couple of days (off), then he'll start to ramp back up as long as he feels OK," said Francona. "This can be in a controlled environment. Hopefully, maybe in four or five days, he can throw a couple of innings."

RHP Mike Clevinger gave up four hits and a season-high five runs in four innings with three walks and six strikeouts. The runs were the first he has allowed on the road after pitching a combined 12 2/3 scoreless innings in two previous road starts at Kansas City on May 7 and at Houston on May 20.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall (concussion) was reinstated and in the lineup, batting eighth. He went 2-for-3 with a home run, his seventh of the season. Chisenhall began the year on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain and was on the seven-day concussion disabled list from May 23. He played rehab games with Double-A Akron on Saturday and Sunday.