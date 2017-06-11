RHP Corey Kluber, the winning pitcher in Friday's game, has received four-plus runs of support in 60 career starts. In those starts his record is 47-1, and the Indians' are 55-5 in those games.

SS Francisco Lindor, who was 0-for-3 on Saturday night, hit .309 in April, .245 in May, and is hitting .156 in June. "He hit some balls out of the park (early in the season), and I think he started to get into pull mode," manager Terry Francona said. "But he's too good of a hitter not to get hot."

DH Edwin Encarnacion, who got off to a very slow start this season, appears to be coming out of his season-long slump. On Saturday, Encarnacion belted his second two-run homer in as many nights Encarnacion has 12 home runs, tying him with SS Francisco Lindor for the team lead. Since May 21, Encarnacion is hitting .362 with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Josh Tomlin lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his start Friday. Tomlin gave up four runs on three hits in the first inning and four runs (three earned) on nine hits in his outing overall. "He had traffic right from the first inning, and he couldn't find the feel for his breaking ball," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He didn't walk anyone, but there were a lot of hits." Tomlin, who leads the majors in fewest walks per nine innings (.5), did not walk a batter, extending his streak to 29 2/3 consecutive innings without a walk. His last walk came May 12.