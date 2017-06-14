LHP Ryan Merritt will be brought up from Triple-A Columbus as a 26th man in order to start one of the games of the Indians' doubleheader in Minnesota on Saturday. In 12 appearances (six starts) at Columbus, Merritt was 6-5 with a 3.96 ERA. He is best remembered as the emergency starter against Toronto in the Indians' pennant-clinching 3-0 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 5 of last year's American League Championship Series. In that game, Merritt pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings on two hits, with no walks.

OF Tyler Naquin has been activated off the disabled list at Triple-A Columbus, where he spent just over a month on the DL because of lower back tightness. Naquin began the season with the Indians but struggled, and was optioned to Columbus shortly after the season started. He has since been passed by rookie OF Bradley Zimmer, who has taken over in center field, and has played well. Where does that leave Naquin? "At times it may look like somebody is being blocked, but when a guy is playing well, if we can't find a spot for him, shame on us," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Daniel Robertson, hitting out of the No. 9 spot in the order, scored or drove in all but one of the Indians' five runs. Robertson was 2-for-4, with a double and a three-run homer. He scored two runs, and threw out a runner at second base from right field. The home run was the first of Robertson's career and it came in his 351st career plate appearance, which had been the most career plate appearances without a home run of any active major leaguer.

RHP Mike Clevinger will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to re-enter the rotation and start one of the games of a doubleheader in Minnesota on Saturday. Clevinger had been in the rotation, but was optioned to Columbus when the Indians had a recent stretch of their schedule in which they had three off days in the span of eight days, and were able to get by with four starters. In seven appearances (six starts) with the Indians, Clevinger is 2-3 with a 4.09 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley's two-out RBI single off Clayton Kershaw in the third inning was only the second hit Kershaw had allowed this season with two outs and a runner in scoring position. Coming into the game, opposing batters were 1-for-21 against Kershaw in those situations.