RHP Corey Kluber struck out OF Yasiel Puig in the fifth inning. That was the 1,000th strikeout of Kluber's career, making him the fastest pitcher in Indians history to reach 1,000 strikeouts. Kluber did it in 148 games, breaking the club record of 167 games, held by Bob Feller.

2B Jason Kipnis was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to neck spasms. "His neck is really stiff. It was hard for him. Hopefully it will just be a day or two," manager Terry Francona said. It was unfortunate for Kipnis and for the Indians that he couldn't play. In his career vs. Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy, Kipnis is 4-for-11 (.364).

SS Francisco Lindor, who hit .313 as a rookie in 2015 and .301 last year, is hitting .258 this year. Since May 1, Lindor is hitting .218, and he's hitting .150 in June. "This is probably the first time he's gone through something like this," manager Terry Francona said. "It's amazing he's gone this long without going through a spurt like this that everyone has gone through."

RHP Josh Tomlin, who will start Thursday for Cleveland, is averaging a major-league-best 0.5 walks per nine innings (four walks in 66 innings). Tomlin has not walked a batter in his last five starts. It has been over a month (May 12) since he last walked a batter. Since then he has pitched 29 2/3 innings, with 21 strikeouts and no walks.

LHP Andrew Miller has given up a home run in the eighth inning in each of the first two games of the series with the Dodgers. Miller was the losing pitcher in both games, during which his ERA has gone from 0.29 to 1.60. "I need to be sharper. I've got to do a better job of putting hitters away," Miller said. "He's human," manager Terry Francona said. "He's been so good, so incredibly good, that when he gives up a run it's shocking to people."