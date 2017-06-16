INF Erik Gonzalez hit his first major league home run, leading off the seventh inning against RHP Chris Hatcher on Thursday. "He was smiling ear to ear coming around second base. That was fun to see," manager Terry Francona said.

2B Jason Kipnis missed his second consecutive game on Thursday with a stiff neck. Replacing him in the leadoff spot was SS Francisco Lindor, who batted leadoff for the first time this season. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis got treatment for most of the day, but it's uncertain when he will return to the lineup.

3B Jose Ramirez was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs on Thursday. It's the seventh three-hit game for Ramirez this season, and all seven have come at home, where he is hitting .353, with five home runs, 13 doubles and 17 RBIs.

RHP Mike Clevinger will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and start one of the games of the doubleheader with Minnesota that day. Clevinger is expected to remain in the rotation. Having recently had a stretch of their schedule in which they had three off days in the span of eight days, the Indians were able to get by with four starters, so Clevinger was sent to Columbus to start a game.

DH Edwin Encarnacion has put his slow start behind him. Encarnacion belted a two-run homer in the second inning on Thursday, his 13th homer of the year. After hitting five home runs in his first 37 games, Encarnacion has hit eight homers in his last 24 games, batting .341 (29-for-85) in that stretch, with four doubles and 16 RBIs. Encarnacion on Thursday also matched his career high with four runs scored. He reached base in all five plate appearances, including a walk and a hit-by-pitch. "He's taking a lot of good swings," manager Terry Francona said. "It's nice to get him going. We've got a lot of baseball coming up and him being hot is going to help."

RHP Josh Tomlin's streak of consecutive innings without a walk was snapped at 29 2/3 innings when he walked OF Chris Taylor leading off the game. "Give him credit. He laid off four pretty good pitches," Tomlin said. It was Tomlin's first walk since May 12. On Thursday, he had two walks, snapping his franchise-record streak of 12 consecutive starts with one or no walks. Tomlin came into Thursday's game leading the majors with .5 walks per nine innings.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall, a left-handed hitter, doesn't start against left-handed pitchers, but he's always available to pinch hit, a role in which he is flourishing. In the fifth inning Thursday, with the Indians clinging to a 5-4 lead, Chisenhall delivered a three-run, pinch-hit homer. Chisenhall, whose other pinch-hit homer this year was a grand slam on April 14, is batting .273 as a pinch hitter. He leads the American League in pinch-hit home runs (2) and RBIs (7). "The only way to learn how to do it is to do it a lot," Chisenhall said. "For me, the key to pinch hitting is to embrace it. It's an adrenaline rush going up there, because it's usually at crunch time, so you try to take some hacks to help the team out."

OF Michael Brantley was not with the team Thursday. He was with his wife Melissa, who is about to give birth to the couple's fourth child. The Indians will place Brantley on the paternity list Friday and will call up a player from Triple-A Columbus.