LHP Ryan Merritt was called up from Triple-A Columbus to make the start in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Merritt made his season debut and he lasted four innings, giving up three runs -- two earned -- on seven hits. Merritt was optioned back to Triple-A after the game as the team recalled 3B Giovany Urshela.

3B Giovany Urshela was recalled for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader in Minnesota. Urshela started at third base and went 0 for 4. He also made a leaping grab of a line drive from Brian Dozier leading off the first inning.

RHP Nick Goody (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings in Saturday's doubleheader, and allowed one run on a homer by Brian Dozier after relieving starter Mike Clevinger. For Goody, it was his first major league win in his 58th career appearance. Goody owns a 1.32 ERA for Cleveland this season.

RHP Danny Salazar, on the 10-day disabled list because of right shoulder soreness, will throw a bullpen session Monday. Salazar has been out since June 4 with the injury. The right-hander is 3-5 this season with a 5.40 ERA in 12 games, 10 starts. A week ago, he had an MRI on the shoulder that showed some inflammation but no structural damage.

3B Jose Ramirez had two hits in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader after homering from both sides of the plate in the Indians' 9-3 victory in the first game. He continued his torrid stretch in which he's raised his average to .306. Ramirez is 8-for-14 with two home runs, four doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in the series. He has multiple hits in each of his last five games.

LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Saturday's doubleheader as the team called up LHP Ryan Merritt to start the first game. Crockett owned a 27.00 ERA in three appearances for Cleveland this season.

RHP Mike Clevinger was the 26th player for Saturday's doubleheader, making his return to Cleveland's rotation. Clevinger gave up one run on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in four innings but his outing was cut short by a 1 hour, 15 minute rain delay. Clevinger will have to be returned to Columbus after the game because he was the 26th player, but he's expected to make a start in Baltimore next week.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall hit two homers and drove in four runs to lead Cleveland to a 6-2 win in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader as the Indians seized the American League Central lead from the Minnesota Twins. It was Chisenhall's third career multi-homer game. He has four career homers at Minnesota's Target Field.