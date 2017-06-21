OF Brandon Guyer (sprained left wrist) used a car service to drive six hours to play for Triple-A Columbus in Louisville on Tuesday after his flight was cancelled. "How many guys do that?" manager Terry Francona said. "We weren't going to make him do that." Guyer served as the DH and went 1-for-2. He will play in the outfield Wednesday. Guyer has appeared in 21 games for the Indians, batting .182 with a homer and five RBIs.

RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder tightness) participated in drills Tuesday one day after throwing a side session, manager Terry Francona said. There is still no set timeline for his return. Salazar has appeared in 12 games (10 starts) and is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA for Cleveland this season.

OF Abraham Almonte (right biceps strain) has been pulled back from his rehab assignment, but manager Terry Francona did not characterize as a setback. He simply wants to make sure he is effectively able to play in the set number of rehab games. "He's going to work with the guys in Cleveland and then figure out his next step," Francona said. Almonte has appeared in 33 games and is batting .221 with a home run and six RBIs.

3B Jose Ramirez has recorded at least two hits in eight consecutive games. Kenny Lofton was the last Cleveland Indians' player to achieve that feat in 1996. Ramirez is batting .320 on the season.

RHP Josh Tomlin could not hold onto a three-run cushion Tuesday against Baltimore. He allowed a towering home run to Manny Machado that tied the game 5-5 in the fifth inning. Tomlin was charged with all five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. "I thought there was a lot of fight," he said. "It's very easy to get down when things change that quickly in the fifth. But you know, our guys didn't back down. The bullpen tonight did a great job and defense played well. Offense kept getting pretty good at-bats. It's just one of those days where one swing of the bat can change that game at any moment."