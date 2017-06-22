OF Brandon Guyer (left wrist sprain) got hit in the ankle during a rehab game with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, but manager Terry Francona said X-rays came up clear. Guyer played Wednesday, batting second and in left field. Francona said they'll decide the next step for Guyer when the team returns to Cleveland on Friday.

SS Francisco Lindor had struggled in the first part of this series. He went 2-for-10 in the first two games and 0-for-2 to start Wednesday's contest before turning things around with a two-run homer off RHP Kevin Gausman in the fifth and later getting an RBI single in the ninth. "You've got to get a good pitch to hit," Lindor said. "I was looking for a pitch to drive (on the homer). I don't sit on a pitch. I just try to get a good pitch to hit and whatever happens, it happens."

RHP Cody Allen missed the game because he went back home to be with his wife, who was about to give birth. His status for Thursday was not known yet after Wednesday's win.

3B Jose Ramirez just cannot seem to stop hitting. He extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 2-for-5 effort Wednesday in a 5-1 victory over the Orioles. He became only the fourth Indian ever to get at least two hits in nine straight games. Shoeless Joe Jackson holds the major league record with 11 in 1912. Ramirez is hitting . 548 during this streak.

C Roberto Perez had not given the Indians much offensive help until Wednesday. That's when he started a three-run fifth inning with an RBI double into the gap in left-center and eventually wound up 2-for-4. He was on an 8-for-58 slide coming into the game.

RHP Carlos Carrasco certainly seems to like pitching on the road -- but he's on a roll wherever he throws. Carrasco (8-3) improved to 6-1 on the road as the Indians defeated the Orioles 5-1 on Wednesday night. He threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks, scattering seven hits. "Everything was working," Carrasco said. "Everything (was) good. What's more important is we won the game."