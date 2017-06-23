OF Brandon Guyer (sprained left wrist ) returned to Cleveland for treatment after he was hit on the ankle by a pitch in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. The X-rays did not show any damage. "He got smoked in the ankle, but he's OK," manager Terry Francona said. "He's a tough kid." Guyer will continue his rehab assignment Friday and will play nine innings in right field, Francona said. Guyer has appeared in 21 games for the Indians, batting .182 with a homer and five RBIs.

RHP Cody Allen missed the past two games because he was in Cleveland with his wife, who was giving birth. Allen is eligible to miss three days, but manager Terry Francona said Allen could be back Friday because the team returns home. "I told him if can (come back) great, but that other stuff has to come first," Francona said. Allen has 15 saves this year. Andrew Miller has been the closer in Allen's absence.

3B Jose Ramirez went 1-for-4 on Thursday against Baltimore, ending his consecutive multi-hit game streak. He was the first Cleveland player since 1936 with two or more hits for nine consecutive days. "He's going through one of those periods where the ball looks a lot bigger than some other times," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Mike Clevinger (3-3) got his first victory in five starts on Thursday against Baltimore. He allowed two runs and six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings. "He competed like crazy," manager Terry Francona said. "It would have been easy to give up six and he didn't. So I hope he can take that out of it."

OF Michael Brantley (right ankle sprain) took batting practice Thursday and will likely run the following day, manager Terry Francona said. Brantley will likely not need a rehab assignment, according to Francona. Brantley came off the paternity list Monday and was immediately placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 16. He is batting .296 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 54 games.