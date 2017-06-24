RHP Adam Plutko has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Plutko was recalled from Columbus on June 16 but did not appear in a game with the Indians. In 12 starts at Columbus, he is 4-7 with a 6.24 ERA.

RHP Trevor Bauer was 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA in his first three starts against Minnesota this year, but his fourth start against the Twins didn't go well Friday night. Bauer gave up five runs (four earned) and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. "He threw too many pitches that were catching too much of the plate. Most of them were fastballs," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Cody Allen was reinstated from the paternity list on Friday. Allen, who missed the Indians' last two games in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday, has a 1.33 ERA in 40 2/3 career innings against Minnesota.

3B Jose Ramirez, who had started 70 of the Indians' first 71 games, was not in the starting lineup Friday. Manager Terry Francona intended to give Ramirez the night off. However, Ramirez, who has been the Indians' hottest hitter, saw his 10-game hitting streak snapped when he grounded out to end the game in a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning. During his 10-game hitting streak, Ramirez batted .522 (24-for-46) with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven RBIs. Ramirez is tied for first in the American League in triples (4), is second in doubles (23), third in extra base hits (38), and sixth in hitting (.321). "If he's not an All-Star, I don't know who is," Francona said.

OF Daniel Robertson singled in the fourth inning on Friday night against the Red Sox. That hit snapped Robertson's 0-for-24 hitless streak.

DH Edwin Encarnacion, who hit .200 in April, is batting .343 (23-for-67) with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 18 games in June. "He's a dangerous hitter, and he's hot," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "For whatever reason, some guys get as hot as they were cold." Since May 24, Encarnacion is hitting .408 (20-for-49) at home with four homers, two doubles and eight RBIs.