RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong had been recalled Columbus June 18 when the Indians optioned 3B Giovanny Urshela. Armstrong has pitched in 11 games for the Indians this season with a 1-0 mark and a 5.01 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber was named the American League's Player of the Week for last week. In two starts last week Kluber pitched 16 scoreless innings, allowing six hits, with 24 strikeouts and two walks. It's the second consecutive week an Indians player has won AL Player of the Week Award. 3B Jose Ramirez won it the week before. It's also Kluber's third career Player of the Week Award.

OF Brandon Guyer (left wrist sprain) was activated off the disabled list and was in the lineup Monday for the first time since May 12. "His toughness is always welcome," said Manager Terry Francona, of Guyer, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

3B Jose Ramirez had three more hits, his 12th three-hit game of the season, which is the most in the majors. Eight of Ramirez's 12 three-hit games have come at Progressive Field, where he is hitting .361, which ranks as the second-highest home batting average in the American League. The switch-hitting Ramirez is also hitting a league-leading .349 against right-handed pitching.

LF Daniel Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Robertson's single on Friday night against the Red Sox ended his 0-for-24 hitless streak. In 80 at-bats this season, he had 18 hits (.225) with one homer.

RHP Carlos Carrasco had his worst start of the season. Carrasco, who came into the game fifth in the American League with a 2.99 ERA, saw that mark balloon to 3.67 after he gave up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits, all of them for extra bases: three home runs and three doubles. Seven of the eight runs Carrasco allowed came on home runs.

OF Austin Jackson left Sunday's game with tightness in his left quad. Jackson underwent tests Monday and a decision on whether to place him on the disabled list will be made Tuesday.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall, was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and is now hitting .390 in the month of June to raise his season average to .311. Chisenhall leads the Indians with 12 multi-RBI games this year. He's tied for second on the team with 40 RBIs.

OF Michael Brantley (right ankle sprain) was activated off the disabled list. He was available to pinch hit Monday, and will be back in the lineup on Tuesday, for the first time since June 14. Brantley had been on the DL since June 19 with a right ankle sprain.