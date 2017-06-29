SS Tyler Freeman signed with the Indians on Wednesday. He was drafted in the second round (71st overall) out of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Thursday, has struck out 10 or more batters in three consecutive starts. That's one shy of the franchise record of four set by Bob Feller in his last three starts of 1938 and first start of 1939.

RHP Trevor Bauer had one of his better starts of the season on Wednesday night, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing one run and four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. It's the first time in 16 starts this season that Bauer has pitched six or more innings and allowed one or fewer runs. Bauer has made 19 such starts in his career, and he is 12-0 in those games. "He was really good, and that's against a really good lineup," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Bauer said, "I got a lot of help from my defense and they (Texas hitters) missed some pitches they should have hit a mile."

DH Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI single and a double in four at-bats on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Indians, his 20th multi-hit game of the season. He is hitting .326 in June, raising his season average from .234 to .263.

LHP Andrew Miller pitched a dominating 1 2/3 innings on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers, retiring all five batters he faced, four on strikeouts, in the seventh and eighth innings. "(Starter Trevor) Bauer got us to the point in the game where we could hand the ball to Andrew Miller, which is always a good thing," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Miller is averaging 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings.